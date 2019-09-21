1 seriously injured in shooting outside KCK home Saturday afternoon, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating after one person was found shot outside a home Saturday afternoon.

Police were called about 3:24 p.m. in reference to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of North 51st Street.

Capt. Stephen Smith said officers arrived to a chaotic scene and found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim, thought to be in their 20s, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

One person was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The investigation was ongoing Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story Kansas City, Kansas, police posted on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon. A reporter interviewed a police captain at the scene and the police department issued a news release with details on the incident.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP