Crime
1 seriously injured in shooting outside KCK home Saturday afternoon, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating after one person was found shot outside a home Saturday afternoon.
Police were called about 3:24 p.m. in reference to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of North 51st Street.
Capt. Stephen Smith said officers arrived to a chaotic scene and found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim, thought to be in their 20s, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.
One person was taken into custody for questioning, police said.
The investigation was ongoing Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
Kansas City, Kansas, police posted on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon. A reporter interviewed a police captain at the scene and the police department issued a news release with details on the incident.
Comments