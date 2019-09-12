Crime
Independence man, accused of shooting his mother’s fiance, found guilty of murder
Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives
A 28-year-old Independence man has been found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of his mother’s fiance, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a news release.
Jackson County jurors found William M. Miller-Kirkland guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action after 50-year-old Teddis Burns-El was fatally shot during a disturbance Dec. 28, 2017.
Independence police were called to investigate the shooting around 3 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Osage Street.
According to court records, Miller-Kirkland’s mother told police her son came over to the residence and was yelling at Burns-El while carrying a gun. She said she tried to disarm him but he fired anyway, striking Burns-El once in the arm.
After Burns-El fell to the floor, court records indicate Miller-Kirkland stood over him and fired multiple shots before leaving in a white SUV.
Police located Miller-Kirkland in the SUV and took him into custody after a short pursuit.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled Oct. 25.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office issued a news release, announcing the verdict in the 2017 murder case.
Comments