Two 13-year-olds charged after guns found at Johnson County middle school
A day after guns were found at a Johnson County middle school, the district attorney’s office says charges have been filed against two 13-year-olds.
The incident happened Wednesday morning at Hocker Grove Middle School, according to a letter sent out to parents.
According to the letter, signed by the school’s principal Chris Kase, students told administrators that students had brought guns to school. Administrators confronted the students and located the weapons, Kase wrote. The guns were found in the students’ backpacks.
The principal noted that no evidence suggests that the teens planned to use the guns at the middle school.
Kristi Bergeron, a spokeswoman with the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, said on Thursday that the teens have been charged with being juveniles in possession of a firearm. Because of their age, case numbers and names will not be released, she said.
