7-year-old boy shot in head while riding in car with mother in Kansas City

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 7-year-old boy is expected to survive after he was struck in the head by a bullet Sunday night while riding in a car with his mother in Kansas City, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting just before 10 p.m. in the 5400 block of Garfield Avenue. The mother told police she and her son were driving to their home at 53rd Street and Garfield when she saw two men shooting at another person, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One of the bullets struck the boy in the head. The child was rushed to Research Medical Center, where doctors removed a bullet fragment that had penetrated his skin on the boy’s head.

The injury is not considered life-threatening, police said.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP