Kansas City police investigate triple shooting at Park South Apartments
Kansas City police were investigating a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the south side of the city Wednesday night.
Police were called to investigate the shooting just after 7:15 p.m. at the Park South Apartments, located off of State Line Road near 108th Street.
According to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, one of the victims was grazed by a bullet. Two were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Becchina said it appeared the shooting stemmed from an argument that occurred outside one of the apartment units.
The investigation continued Wednesday night.
