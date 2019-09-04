Kansas City police investigate triple shooting at Park South Apartments

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police were investigating a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the south side of the city Wednesday night.

Police were called to investigate the shooting just after 7:15 p.m. at the Park South Apartments, located off of State Line Road near 108th Street.

According to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, one of the victims was grazed by a bullet. Two were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Becchina said it appeared the shooting stemmed from an argument that occurred outside one of the apartment units.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The investigation continued Wednesday night.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP