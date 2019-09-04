Crime

Kansas City police investigate triple shooting at Park South Apartments

Kansas City police were investigating a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the south side of the city Wednesday night.

Police were called to investigate the shooting just after 7:15 p.m. at the Park South Apartments, located off of State Line Road near 108th Street.

According to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, one of the victims was grazed by a bullet. Two were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Becchina said it appeared the shooting stemmed from an argument that occurred outside one of the apartment units.

The investigation continued Wednesday night.

