KC firefighter accused of body slamming and punching woman during road rage incident

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Kansas City firefighter is accused of body slamming a woman to the pavement and punching her at least 30 times during an alleged road rage incident Tuesday, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

Pleaze Robinson, 52, was arrested in connection with the incident after 7 a.m. in the area of 59th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Raytown. He’s charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with third-degree assault.

The victim told police she got into a verbal altercation with her neighbor shortly after driving away from her Kansas City home. The neighbor said she had also just left her home and the victim nearly struck her vehicle.

The two confronted each other after stopping at an intersection in Raytown, according to court records.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

During the confrontation, Robinson arrived at the intersection. He was shirtless, dressed in gray pants, and yelled at the victim, “that’s my daughter,” according to charging documents.

Robinson allegedly grabbed the victim from behind and “body slammed” her onto the pavement, according to prosecutors. He then sat on the victim’s back and punched her in the head about 30 times, prosecutors said.

Raytown police arrived moments later.

The victim was treated at a hospital but did not have any fractures or broken bones, according to court records.

The neighbor later told investigators the altercation was the result of a two-year dispute between her family and the victim.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The charges against Pleaze Robinson were announced Wednesday by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, which provided court documents detailing the accusations.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP