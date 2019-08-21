1 in custody after handgun found at Blue Springs School District Aquatic Center

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a handgun was found at the Blue Springs School District Aquatic Center, according to a statement provided by the school district.

The incident was reported as Blue Springs students were heading home after their first day back from the summer break.

According to a note to parents from Blue Springs High School Principal Tom Alderman, the police department received a report of a person with a weapon in the parking lot of the aquatic center, which is located on N.W. Ashton Drive and N.W. 22nd Street near the high school.

After a search, the school resource officer and the Blue Springs Police Department recovered a handgun and arrested one person, Alderman said. The person in custody is not a district student, he added.

Due to Wednesday’s incident, the principal said additional security would be present on campus.

An investigation is ongoing.

“This is an unfortunate end to an otherwise wonderful first day of school,” Alderman wrote. “I commend law enforcement for their timely response. Please remind your student that if they see something, they should say something.

I look forward to seeing our students tomorrow, and, as always, the safety of our school campus continues to be our top priority.”