Crime
Topless, unconscious ‘woman’ being dragged by man wasn’t what it seemed, KC cops say
How 911 calls are located
A man appeared to be carrying a “topless, unconscious woman” through downtown Kansas City, 911 callers reported to police.
He’d slung the woman over his shoulder, let her head bump on a street curb and even looked like he might throw her over a bridge, the callers said.
“Savior!” the man yelled while holding the woman near the 12th Street bridge, a caller told police.
Cops rushed to the scene and found something “totally unexpected,” according to a Kansas City Police Department tweet.
Texas tourists caught riding e-scooters on highway blame their GPS, Wisconsin cops say
The “woman” who callers were scared might be dead was indeed not alive.
She was actually a life-size doll the man said he found in a dumpster behind a restaurant a few blocks away, according to police.
The officers told the man he shouldn’t carry his doll in public anymore, according to police.
Comments