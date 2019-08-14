Man in prison for 1996 double murder in Kansas City is innocent, judge rules

Missouri Department of Corrections

A man serving time in prison for a 1996 double murder in Kansas City is innocent and must be released or retried within 30 days, a judge ruled Wednesday.

A judge in DeKalb County said in an order that evidence of Ricky Kidd’s innocence is “clear and convincing.”

On Feb. 6, 1996, three men fled from the scene of a robbery and double murder. George Bryant and Oscar Bridges were found fatally shot.

Kidd and Marcus Merrill were charged. Kidd provided an alibi — he was with his girlfriend at the time of the murders. But he was still convicted.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Later, an eyewitness recanted his testimony and the another witness was found to have identified Kidd under “suggestive” circumstances, the order said.

According to the Midwest Innocence Project, prosecutors withheld evidence when Kidd was tried.

The order said evidence identifies Merrill, who confessed, Gary Godspped Jr., and Gary Godspeed Sr., as the true perpetrators of the crime.