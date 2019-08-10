Overnight crashes, shootings leave 1 dead, several injured Friday, KC police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police are investigating two shootings that ended in crashes in separate parts of the city late Friday night.

One of the crashes left one person dead. Several injuries were reported in both incidents.

The first incident was reported in the area of 75th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:45 p.m.

According to police, one driver told police he was in the area of 81st Street and Wabash Avenue when a person he recognized flagged him down and asked for a ride. The driver accepted and let her into the vehicle. He told police she asked him to park at the intersection.

After a few moments, a second person allegedly walked up to the car and stuck a handgun through the driver’s window.

The driver told police he slapped the gun and the person outside the vehicle began to fire shots.

The car drove off, then collided with another vehicle at 75th Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Police said the driver had been shot three times: in the shoulder, leg and abdomen.

The passenger was thrown from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

Both were taken to a hospital and were listed in stable condition.

▪ Kansas City police investigated a separate crash late Friday night at 48th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

According to police, a gray Ford Mustang and black Toyota Camry were headed south on Blue Ridge Boulevard “at a high rate of speed” when both vehicles went off the road, striking trees.

Bullet holes were found at the back of the Mustang, police said, and a gun was recovered at the crash scene near the Camry.

The driver of the Mustang told police that someone in the Camry allegedly had been firing shots as the two cars traveled south.

The Mustang driver had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

A passenger in the front seat of the Mustang was critically injured, and a passenger in the back seat had injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The Camry driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the front seat of the Camry was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests or charges have been announced in either incident.