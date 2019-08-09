Crime

KC police investigate double shooting after injured victims arrive at QuikTrip

Kansas City police were investigating after two men were injured in a shooting Friday night.

According to police, officers received a call around 8:30 p.m. in reference to gunshots heard in the area of Interstate 35 and Southwest Boulevard.

Arriving officers found two injured men in front of a QuikTrip at Southwest Boulevard and West 31st Street.

A silver SUV stopped in front of the convenience store had damage to its driver’s side window.

Both men were taken to a hospital. One of the victims had injuries that were described as life-threatening while the other had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Later Friday night, police at the scene said the victims were listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been announced.

The investigation was ongoing Friday night.

Police said the shooting may have originated on I-35.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

