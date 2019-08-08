3 in custody after shots fired during traffic stop, pursuit, Kansas City police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police were investigating Thursday night after shots reportedly were fired at police during a traffic stop.

According to police, a vehicle took off during the traffic stop at 66th and Woodland Avenue and shots were fired. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

The incident prompted a chase, which ended at Truman Road and Locust Street.

No one was injured.

Three people have been taken into custody, police said.

The investigation was ongoing Thursday night.