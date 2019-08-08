Crime
3 in custody after shots fired during traffic stop, pursuit, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police were investigating Thursday night after shots reportedly were fired at police during a traffic stop.
According to police, a vehicle took off during the traffic stop at 66th and Woodland Avenue and shots were fired. It happened around 9:30 p.m.
The incident prompted a chase, which ended at Truman Road and Locust Street.
No one was injured.
Three people have been taken into custody, police said.
The investigation was ongoing Thursday night.
