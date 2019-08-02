Woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Clinton police officer death

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Clinton police officer.

Tammy D. Widger, 38, also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, according to Henry County Prosecutor Richard Shields.

Before the plea, she had been charged with first-degree murder and four other felonies.

The parties agreed to a 20-year sentence on the murder count and 7 years on the drug charge, Shields said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On March 6, 2018, Clinton police officers were mistakenly dispatched to a house in Clinton and Widger allowed them into the residence.

Waters opened fire on the officers, wounding three. Christopher R. Morton died. Waters also died in the incident.

Prosecutors maintain that Widger and James Waters had been engaged in drug sales at the house.

Prosecutors can file felony murder charges against defendants accused of participating in a felony that led to a person being killed.

Sentencing has been set for Sept. 20.