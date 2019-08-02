Crime
Woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Clinton police officer death
A woman pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Clinton police officer.
Tammy D. Widger, 38, also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, according to Henry County Prosecutor Richard Shields.
Before the plea, she had been charged with first-degree murder and four other felonies.
The parties agreed to a 20-year sentence on the murder count and 7 years on the drug charge, Shields said.
On March 6, 2018, Clinton police officers were mistakenly dispatched to a house in Clinton and Widger allowed them into the residence.
Waters opened fire on the officers, wounding three. Christopher R. Morton died. Waters also died in the incident.
Prosecutors maintain that Widger and James Waters had been engaged in drug sales at the house.
Prosecutors can file felony murder charges against defendants accused of participating in a felony that led to a person being killed.
Sentencing has been set for Sept. 20.
