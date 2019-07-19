Woman caught man taking upskirt photos of her daughter at Olathe Ulta, police say

Peeping Toms beware. These women are watching you Emily, a local 16-year-old, speaks out after standing up in court to a man accused of privacy breach for taking photos of young women in a Forever 21 dressing room at Oak Park Mall. She has received support from Christa Dubill of KSHB-TV. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emily, a local 16-year-old, speaks out after standing up in court to a man accused of privacy breach for taking photos of young women in a Forever 21 dressing room at Oak Park Mall. She has received support from Christa Dubill of KSHB-TV.

An Olathe man is charged for taking upskirt photos of a minor at an Olathe Ulta in March.

Alvaro Carrera-Barajas, 40, was charged in Johnson County District Court earlier this month with breach of privacy by photo or video.

According to newly released court documents, the charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 2nd when a woman noticed a man attempting to take photos up her daughter’s skirt.

Police reviewed surveillance video that shows a man placing his phone underneath the girl’s skirt while he stands behind her.

Olathe Police shared a post describing the man on their Facebook page and received an anonymous tip that the description seemed to be Carrera-Barajas.

When officers arrived at Carrera-Barajas’ home his wife confirmed that he was the man in the surveillance video, according to the affidavit in support of his arrest.

His wife also allegedly told police that he had left for Mexico to care for his sick father the day after the police department issued the press release about him.

When he spoke to police, Carrera-Barajas admitted to photographing the girl, deleting the photos and throwing his phone away after the incident, according to court documents.

He also allegedly told police he had done this ten to twelve times in the past.

According to Olathe police’s Facebook post, Carrera-Barajas took photos at the Ulta Beauty Store near 119th Street and Black Bob Road.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on August 15.