Driver of scooter that crashed into Kansas City police SUV says he ‘just got excited’

Experience riding a Bird scooter in downtown Kansas City Reporter Luke Harbur straps three GoPros to his body to show you how to ride the new Bird scooters in downtown Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reporter Luke Harbur straps three GoPros to his body to show you how to ride the new Bird scooters in downtown Kansas City.

A 47-year-old man was arrested Thursday for suspected driving under influence of alcohol after he crashed the electric Bird scooter he was riding into a Kansas City police patrol car.

The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. at 14th and Main streets.

A police department sergeant was eastbound on 14th Street when he noticed a man on an electric scooter driving erratically on the sidewalk. The sergeant reported hearing a “thud” and assumed he ran over something, Kansas City police said.

The sergeant pulled over and saw a man sitting on the ground next to an overturned scooter. The man was bleeding from a cut on his face.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man told the officer he had consumed four beers over a two-hour period at a downtown bar. The man said he “just got excited” and ran into the police SUV.

The sergeant was unharmed.

The scooter driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.