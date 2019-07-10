Man shot during robbery at Raytown smoke shop

New crime fighting plan for KC includes raising reward for tips to $25,000 Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides.

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday night after he was shot during an armed robbery at a smoke shop in Raytown, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 8:25 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Smoke Store at 5220 Blue Ridge Cutoff, where they found a man who was shot during a robbery.

The victim was found in the convenience store’s parking lot, according to information released by police detective Brandon Jeffery.

A suspect was seen heading southbound in the area in a tan, two-door car, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked by police to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.