Crime

After triple shooting in KC, injured men tell police they didn’t see attacker

New crime fighting plan for KC includes raising reward for tips to $25,000

Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides. By
Up Next
Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides. By

Three people, including an 18-year-old, were injured Tuesday night during a shooting in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting about 11:30 p.m. near East 24th and Quincy streets, where they found three men injured. Two of the victims were ages 24 and 20, police said.

The men told police they were walking in the area when they were struck by gunfire, according to Officer Darin Snapp, a Kansas City police spokesman. They told officers they did not see anything, Snapp said.

The three were taken to a hospital.

No suspect information was released.

As of Tuesday morning, the police department had recorded 262 nonfatal gunshot victims so far this year, according to Deputy Chief Roger Lewis. That was up from 229 at this same time last year, he said during a Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka

Luke Nozicka covers local crime and federal courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, he covered breaking news and courts for The Des Moines Register.

  Comments  