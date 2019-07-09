18-year-old has life-threatening injuries after shooting in KCK, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Tuesday night.

According to Officer Tom Tomasic, a police spokesman, the shooting was reported around 8 p.m.

Police said it happened in the 2400 block of North 11th Street and the victim was driven to a medical clinic a few miles away.

From there, the teen was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police said he had life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released.