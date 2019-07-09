Crime
18-year-old has life-threatening injuries after shooting in KCK, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Tuesday night.
According to Officer Tom Tomasic, a police spokesman, the shooting was reported around 8 p.m.
Police said it happened in the 2400 block of North 11th Street and the victim was driven to a medical clinic a few miles away.
From there, the teen was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police said he had life-threatening injuries.
No further details have been released.
Comments