Crime

18-year-old has life-threatening injuries after shooting in KCK, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Tuesday night.

According to Officer Tom Tomasic, a police spokesman, the shooting was reported around 8 p.m.

Police said it happened in the 2400 block of North 11th Street and the victim was driven to a medical clinic a few miles away.

From there, the teen was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police said he had life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released.

Profile Image of Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  