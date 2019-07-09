Crime

Off-duty officer struck by fleeing suspect vehicle at Walmart, Independence police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

An Independence police officer working off-duty at a Walmart was struck by a vehicle fleeing after an alleged shoplifting incident Tuesday night and one person has been taken into custody, police said in a statement.

Independence police said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Walmart located at 4000 S. Bolger Road.

The officer was trying to stop a person suspected of shoplifting as they were exiting the store.

Police said the suspect got into a car and fled the scene. While driving away, the suspect vehicle struck the officer, according to police.

The officer has been taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Police described the “vehicle of interest” as a maroon Nissan Altima with a female driver.

Later Tuesday night, police said the car was located and a suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.

Profile Image of Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  