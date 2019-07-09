Crime
Off-duty officer struck by fleeing suspect vehicle at Walmart, Independence police say
An Independence police officer working off-duty at a Walmart was struck by a vehicle fleeing after an alleged shoplifting incident Tuesday night and one person has been taken into custody, police said in a statement.
Independence police said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Walmart located at 4000 S. Bolger Road.
The officer was trying to stop a person suspected of shoplifting as they were exiting the store.
Police said the suspect got into a car and fled the scene. While driving away, the suspect vehicle struck the officer, according to police.
The officer has been taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.
Police described the “vehicle of interest” as a maroon Nissan Altima with a female driver.
Later Tuesday night, police said the car was located and a suspect was taken into custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.
