Off-duty officer struck by fleeing suspect vehicle at Walmart, Independence police say

An Independence police officer working off-duty at a Walmart was struck by a vehicle fleeing after an alleged shoplifting incident Tuesday night and one person has been taken into custody, police said in a statement.





Independence police said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Walmart located at 4000 S. Bolger Road.

The officer was trying to stop a person suspected of shoplifting as they were exiting the store.

Police said the suspect got into a car and fled the scene. While driving away, the suspect vehicle struck the officer, according to police.

The officer has been taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Police described the “vehicle of interest” as a maroon Nissan Altima with a female driver.

Later Tuesday night, police said the car was located and a suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.