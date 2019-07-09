Parkville police officer charged with domestic assault, firing gun in neighborhood

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

A man who was an officer with the Parkville Police Department was arrested over the weekend after allegedly shooting off his gun and assaulting a woman, according to charging documents filed by the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office.

Scott Hacker, 39, was charged with fourth-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon, both misdemeanors. The assault came during an argument that started over neighbors shooting fireworks, prosecutors said.

Hacker has since resigned from the Parkville Police Department, Police Chief Kevin Chrisman said Tuesday. Chrisman acknowledged he was aware of the incident and said it was reported July 6 when the officer was off-duty.

According to court records, deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in a Platte County neighborhood after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of gunfire.

A woman called authorities and said Hacker had shot his gun into the air and had been drinking alcohol.

Hacker told arriving deputies that he had a few beers but denied touching a gun. He said he became upset when his neighbors were shooting off fireworks. He said he confronted the neighbors but said he didn’t threatened them or go outside with a gun.

The woman at the home said Hacker returned to the residence after the confrontation but didn’t tell her what he said to them. She said she then saw Hacker walk downstairs to a storage room where he keeps his guns. Soon after, she heard him go outside and saw him holding a rifle, court records said.

She said Hacker “told her if the neighbors get to celebrate, so does he,” court records said.

She warned him to put the gun away.

She told deputies she went back inside and soon heard “a loud boom,” court records said.

When Hacker came back inside, she asked him why he shot the gun. Hacker denied firing a shot and began to get upset, she told deputies.

She said she then called 911 and “Hacker began to harass her saying she is ending his career,” court records said.

The woman said she told Hacker to leave her alone as he followed her around the home. At one point, she said, Hacker grabbed her by the throat and threw her onto a couch, hitting her head on a laundry basket in the process, court records said.

She said the harassment continued and Hacker grabbed her throat and threw her again.

A security camera set up in the living room allegedly captured the assault. Court records said video from the camera matched the statement she made.

When confronted by deputies, Hacker denied shooting the gun and touching the woman. He was arrested and taken to the Platte County Detention Center.

In an interview room, Hacker declined to speak without an attorney.

Charges were filed Sunday and bond was set at $5,000.

Court records indicate Hacker has posted bond. A court date has not been set.

According to Chrisman, the officer resigned Monday morning. Hacker had been with the Parkville Police Department for almost a year, Chrisman said. He referred other questions to the prosecutor’s office.

Hacker could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday evening.