Claycomo police suspect ‘foul play’ in man’s death, investigate as possible homicide

Police are investigating as a possible homicide the death of a man found Monday night in a Claycomo home.

Police responded about 9 p.m. to a residence near Highway 69 and Park Street for a call of an unresponsive man, according to the Claycomo Police Department. When they arrived, emergency personnel determined a 56-year-old man was dead.

Investigating officers suspect foul play, police Maj. Roy Griffin said in a statement. The death is being investigated as a possible homicide, he said.

The man has not been publicly identified.

No other information was released.

