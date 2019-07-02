Claycomo police suspect ‘foul play’ in man’s death, investigate as possible homicide

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are investigating as a possible homicide the death of a man found Monday night in a Claycomo home.

Police responded about 9 p.m. to a residence near Highway 69 and Park Street for a call of an unresponsive man, according to the Claycomo Police Department. When they arrived, emergency personnel determined a 56-year-old man was dead.

Investigating officers suspect foul play, police Maj. Roy Griffin said in a statement. The death is being investigated as a possible homicide, he said.

The man has not been publicly identified.

No other information was released.