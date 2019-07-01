Crime

Shawnee Mission School District employee charged with felony theft

A woman has been charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing from the Shawnee Mission School District.

Mikita L. Watson-Burton, 42, is charged in Johnson County District Court. The theft took place from August 2017 to August 2018, court records show.

According to Fox 4, Watson-Burton was secretary of elementary services with the district where she was responsible for making purchases for the elementary schools.

Another employee noticed odd charges on the district’s credit card which triggered an internal audit of the account.

Watson-Burton allegedly used the credit card to pay rent and buy herself clothes, meals and gas, spending more than $12,000, Fox 4 reported.

Katie Moore

Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star.

