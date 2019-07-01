Kansas woman accused 12-year-old of stealing her drugs, then beat her up and bit her

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 30-year-old woman admitted to punching, biting and kicking a child she accused of stealing her drugs, according the Leavenworth County District Attorney’s office.

Amber Nicole Bass pleaded guilty Monday to abusing a child during an incident in November. Prosecutors said Bass accused the child of stealing her drugs. She then attacked the 12-year-old girl, who tried to run away.

Bass pounced on top of the child and repeatedly punched, bit and kicked her, according to District Attorney Todd Thompson.

The child managed to break free and went to her grandmother’s house, where police were called. Arriving officers noticed bruises and bite marks on the child.

