KC man charged with beating another man, taking phone near Power and Light District

A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with beating a man and taking his cellphone near the Power and Light District late Monday night, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

The defendant, identified in court records as Dorian T. Miller, is charged with first-degree assault and stealing.

The charges were filed after Kansas City police were called to the area of 13th Street and Grand Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. to investigate a report of a robbery.

Arriving police officers found a man lying on the ground, bleeding from his face, mouth and head. The victim told police he couldn’t recall why he was there but said he believed he was on his way home, walking between 13th and 14th streets when he was assaulted. He said his iPhone was missing.

Citing hospital staff, court records later said the victim’s facial bone, jawbone, nose and left shoulder were broken. The victim also had bleeding around his brain.

One witness, a security officer, said she saw a man exit the bus and two male suspects running off toward him. About 10 minutes later, a pedestrian flagged down the security officer and said a man had been beaten. The security officer told police the victim was the same man who had gotten off the bus.

Another witness, the bus driver, said two people got off the bus at 12th Street and Grand Boulevard and ran southbound shortly before the alleged attack. The driver said then he saw the same two people assaulting the victim after stopping at a red light, court records said.

Police officers in the area saw two people matching a description of the suspects board a bus at 16th Street and Grand Boulevard. Police moved into the area and took the pair into custody. They were identified in court records as Miller and a juvenile.

Court records said a cellphone found in Miller’s front pocket matched the description of the phone taken from the victim.

In an interview with police, Miller said the victim allegedly “bumped” him and told him to watch where he was going. At that point, Miller said he struck the victim one time in the face, court records said.

Miller told police the juvenile who was with him was not involved in the incident.

Miller remained in the Jackson County Detention Center with bond set at $75,000.