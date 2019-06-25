Crime

Flasher who exposed himself to young girls and women in KCK is sought by police

Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for information about a man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of young girls and women over the weekend.

According to police the man exposed himself to the girls and women, who ranged in age from 9 to 21 years old, at Miami Avenue and South Ninth Street on Saturday.

The women described him as being in his 20s with wavy, black, ear-length hair. They told police he was about 120 pounds and five feet, nine inches tall.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

