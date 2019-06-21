Kansas City police believe teens involved in at least six online marketplace robberies

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Three teenagers thought to be involved in at least six online marketplace robberies, including one meet-up that led to a seller getting shot, have been arrested, Kansas City police announced in a news release Thursday.

Police said a 17-year-old and two 15-year-old suspects were taken into custody after a man was robbed Wednesday. The man told police he met with the teens to buy an iPhone that was advertised on Facebook Marketplace. When the transaction was supposed to take place, the teens allegedly pulled out guns and took the man’s money, police said.

The teens reportedly fled, but a witness was able to point police in the direction they ran.

A police investigation showed the teens were posting items for sale and making purchases through the Letgo app and Facebook Marketplace.

Police said in one incident, one of the teens allegedly stole an iPhone from a seller. The seller tried to get his phone back, but police said the suspect shot him in the foot.

Charges are pending against the teens. The 17-year-old is expected to be charged as an adult while the 15-year-old suspects will be charged in juvenile court.

As a reminder, police said residents who buy and sell items online are encouraged to conduct their in-person transactions outside their police stations.

Earlier this year, Kansas City police announced it put signage in each of its six police station parking lots, designating “internet exchange areas” where residents could complete transactions during the day.