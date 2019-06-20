Crime
1 in custody after bank robbery reported in downtown Odessa, FBI says
A person of interest has been taken into custody after a bank robbery was reported in downtown Odessa Thursday afternoon, the FBI said in a news release.
The robbery was reported just before 1:30 p.m. at the Bank of Odessa, located at 201 S. Second St.
According to an FBI spokesperson, someone entered the bank and demanded cash. Soon after, the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured in the incident.
Later Thursday afternoon, the FBI said one person was taken into custody in the Kansas City area in connection to the robbery.
