Nurse charged with raping a patient at Independence hospital, prosecutor says

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A nurse has been charged with raping a patient last weekend at Centerpoint Medical Center, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a news release.

The nurse, identified in charging documents as Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel, a 35-year-old Overland Park resident, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with first-degree rape.

Emmanuel is a “float nurse” employed by Parallon, a hospital official told police.

Neither the hospital or Parallon could be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to court records, Independence police were called to the hospital on the morning of June 16 to investigate a report of a sexual assault.

The patient told police the assault happened the night before, around 11:40 p.m. June 15. She said she had asked her nurse, Emmanuel, to help clean her because her catheter was leaking.

While he was cleaning, he pulled down his pants and raped her, court records said.

At the time of the alleged assault, the patient was being administered morphine and other narcotics for pain management, the hospital told police.

Court records said the patient told Emmanuel several times he was hurting her and told him to stop. At one point, she told Emmanuel he was going to get in trouble. He allegedly replied, “No it’s OK. We won’t get caught.”

During the investigation, another nurse at Centerpoint, who said she was in a relationship with Emmanuel, told police Emmanuel called her and told her he was going to Nigeria because he had been accused of rape. She believed he was in New York or Nigeria.

The prosecutor’s office filed the rape charge against Emmanuel on Wednesday. Bond has been set at $100,000 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.