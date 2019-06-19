Police use tourniquets to help save man shot at Raytown apartment building

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are investigating a late-night shooting inside a Raytown apartment that seriously injured a man Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call about a man being shot shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment in the 9800 block of 61st Street, police said.

Arriving officers found the victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers applied tourniquets on the man as part of their initial medical treatment, police said.

An ambulance rushed the conscious victim to a hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said they had no suspect information. They asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).



