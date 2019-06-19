Crime

Police use tourniquets to help save man shot at Raytown apartment building

Police are investigating a late-night shooting inside a Raytown apartment that seriously injured a man Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call about a man being shot shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment in the 9800 block of 61st Street, police said.

Arriving officers found the victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers applied tourniquets on the man as part of their initial medical treatment, police said.

An ambulance rushed the conscious victim to a hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said they had no suspect information. They asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

