Police use tourniquets to help save man shot at Raytown apartment building
Police are investigating a late-night shooting inside a Raytown apartment that seriously injured a man Tuesday.
Officers responded to a call about a man being shot shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment in the 9800 block of 61st Street, police said.
Arriving officers found the victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers applied tourniquets on the man as part of their initial medical treatment, police said.
An ambulance rushed the conscious victim to a hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
Police said they had no suspect information. They asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
