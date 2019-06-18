City parks volunteer stabbed, carjacked in Independence; suspect arrested

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A parks volunteer in Independence was stabbed in a carjacking and a suspect has been arrested, according to Independence police.

The stabbing was reported shortly after 5:45 p.m. Monday at the Bingham-Waggoner Estate, a historic site located at 313 W. Pacific Ave.

A city of Independence parks volunteer was attacked with an edged weapon and carjacked in the parking lot, Independence police posted on Facebook.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

About 9 p.m., Independence officers spotted the victim’s vehicle at 23rd Street and Cottage Avenue, and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.