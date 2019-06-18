Crime
City parks volunteer stabbed, carjacked in Independence; suspect arrested
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A parks volunteer in Independence was stabbed in a carjacking and a suspect has been arrested, according to Independence police.
The stabbing was reported shortly after 5:45 p.m. Monday at the Bingham-Waggoner Estate, a historic site located at 313 W. Pacific Ave.
A city of Independence parks volunteer was attacked with an edged weapon and carjacked in the parking lot, Independence police posted on Facebook.
The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
About 9 p.m., Independence officers spotted the victim’s vehicle at 23rd Street and Cottage Avenue, and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.
Comments