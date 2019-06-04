Crime

1 shot on basketball court near Southeast Community Center, KC police say

One person was injured Tuesday night after a shooting on a basketball court outside the Southeast Community Center, Kansas City police said.

Police were called to investigate the shooting after 8 p.m. near East 63rd Street and Jackson Avenue.

Arriving police officers found the victim, who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and was listed as being in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police had no information on a suspect.

