Crime
1 shot on basketball court near Southeast Community Center, KC police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
One person was injured Tuesday night after a shooting on a basketball court outside the Southeast Community Center, Kansas City police said.
Police were called to investigate the shooting after 8 p.m. near East 63rd Street and Jackson Avenue.
Arriving police officers found the victim, who had been shot in the leg.
The victim was taken to a hospital, and was listed as being in serious but stable condition, police said.
Police had no information on a suspect.
Comments