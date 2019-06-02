Crime
Woman, toddler critically injured in double shooting overnight in Kansas City, Kansas
Police on Sunday were investigating a double shooting overnight that critically injured a woman and a toddler in the Armourdale community of Kansas City, Kansas.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South 11th Street. They found a woman and a two-year-old boy who had been wounded by gunfire. They were rushed to a hospital where they were listed to be in critical but stable condition.
Police did not release any suspect information.
The shooting remains under investigation by the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
