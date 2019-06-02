Woman, toddler critically injured in double shooting overnight in Kansas City, Kansas

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police on Sunday were investigating a double shooting overnight that critically injured a woman and a toddler in the Armourdale community of Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South 11th Street. They found a woman and a two-year-old boy who had been wounded by gunfire. They were rushed to a hospital where they were listed to be in critical but stable condition.

Officers working a shooting in the 600 block of S 11th St. Being told two are shot, one is a 2 year old. No additional information at this time. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) June 2, 2019

Police did not release any suspect information.

The shooting remains under investigation by the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).