High speed police chase in Kansas City ends with violent car crash, injures two

A Kansas City police chase along Bruce R. Watkins Drive ended in a violent crash Friday that injured a driver and a passenger.

Police said officers pulled over a Kia Sedona, which was reported as stolen, at 1:35 a.m. near 31st Street and Watkins Drive. While conducting a car check, the driver sped away.

The pursuit went southbound on Watkins Drive. The driver lost control while trying to maneuver the curve near 51st Street. The car then struck a concrete median, smashed into a light pole and overturned, police said.

The driver was ejected from the Kia and landed in the northbound lane of Watkins Drive. That person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger jumped out of the car and ran but was arrested after a short foot chase.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

