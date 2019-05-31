High speed police chase in Kansas City ends with violent car crash, injures two

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Kansas City police chase along Bruce R. Watkins Drive ended in a violent crash Friday that injured a driver and a passenger.

Police said officers pulled over a Kia Sedona, which was reported as stolen, at 1:35 a.m. near 31st Street and Watkins Drive. While conducting a car check, the driver sped away.

The pursuit went southbound on Watkins Drive. The driver lost control while trying to maneuver the curve near 51st Street. The car then struck a concrete median, smashed into a light pole and overturned, police said.

The driver was ejected from the Kia and landed in the northbound lane of Watkins Drive. That person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger jumped out of the car and ran but was arrested after a short foot chase.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.