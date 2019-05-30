12-year-old boy injured in shooting near park, KCK police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 12-year-old boy was shot while riding four-wheelers with a relative Thursday night in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Police were called to investigate the shooting at 8:02 p.m.

Arriving officers found the boy with a relative at 59th Street and Webster Avenue but later learned the shooting happened less than a mile away in the area of 61st Terrace and Nogard Avenue, near Thomson Park.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Thursday night.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The boy was with an adult relative, riding four-wheelers in the area when the shooting happened, according to Officer Thomas Tomasic, a police spokesman. The juvenile was shot in the stomach and the relative was grazed by a bullet, he said.

Police continued to investigate what led up to the shooting.

“The one person obviously we need to talk to is in the hospital right now and the other one, we’re trying to talk to him. He’s down at the bureau right now, the relative that was with him,” Tomasic said. “So hopefully once we can get some statements from him and maybe talk to the 12-year-old, we can find out exactly what happened.”