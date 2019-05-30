73-year-old man, once a bank robber, sentenced for role in KC heroin ring

Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017.

A 73-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced Thursday to 14 years and two months in prison for his role in a heroin distribution ring.

Michael R. Davis pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to taking part in a conspiracy to distribute heroin from October 2012 to September 2016.

Federal prosecutors said Davis was caught with at least one kilogram but less than three kilograms of heroin. The street value for drugs during that period was estimated between $100 to $200 a gram. Prosecutors said Davis was sometimes known as “OG Mike.”

Davis is the last of five defendants who have pleaded guilty and sentenced in the same drug case. The age of the defendants ranged from 53 to 74 years old.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On Nov. 5, 2015, Davis sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in front of a Kansas City home when police officers conducted a car check. A co-defendant, Barbara A. Chinneth, 68, of Kansas City, stood in the driver’s side door of the vehicle.

Authorities said Chinneth had 32 baggies of heroin on her, including four baggies in her front right small jeans pocket, and 28 baggies in her mouth. The heroin weighed 16.01 grams.

Inside the vehicle, officers found three baggies that contained a total of 1.71 grams of heroin and a white plastic bag that contained $1,146.

Police arrested Davis and Chinneth.

Davis has 14 prior criminal convictions, including two federal drug trafficking convictions and a bank robbery in which the bank president was shot in the arm and another individual was fatally shot in the head, according to federal prosecutors.

Chinneth was sentenced to nine years in federal prison without parole. Sidney A. Williams, 65, of Kansas City was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.

Scheronn Scott, also known as “Mo,” 53, of Kansas City, was sentenced to 17 years without parole. Lloyd “Tulu” Taylor, 68, of Kansas City was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole.