Kansas City union official arrested again, this time for stabbing 2 in Iowa, cops say

An official with a union local based in Kansas City was arrested earlier this month on accusations he stabbed two men in western Iowa.

Scot Whitney Albertson, 48, business manager for the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 83, was charged with two counts of causing bodily injury.

Just after midnight May 5, officers responded to the stabbing in the 2800 block of Avenue D in Council Bluffs, near Albertson’s listed address in police reports. Two injured men told an officer there that the suspect ran from the scene.

One officer found, next to a set of tire tracks, a wallet that contained a business card for Albertson, according to criminal complaints filed in Pottawattamie County. An officer yelled to find Albertson and heard a voice nearby.

When officers found him, Albertson had a cut to his finger and back, which was bleeding, court records show.

A medic was called to the scene for Albertson, who had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, according to charging documents. He was taken to a medical center.

One of the men stabbed told officers he used a knife to defend himself from Albertson, according to court documents. Police collected a knife they said was “used by Albertson in the attack,” records show.

Albertson’s attorney in Council Bluffs did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Boilermakers, Amy Wiser, wrote in an email: “We really have no facts on the issue, so we simply cannot intelligently offer a statement about it.” The union’s international headquarters are based in Kansas City, Kansas.

In March 2014, Albertson was arrested on multiple felony charges while attending a conference at Marco Island, Florida.

In that case, a woman told police Albertson punched her several times and sat on her chest, choking her, according to court documents. She claimed he also used a large knife to slice her shirt and threatened to kill her and her children, police said.

Officers there said they found a “military-type large bayonet” in Albertson’s room. Albertson told them it had been in his luggage the entire time and denied striking the woman, court records show.

Albertson pleaded no contest in that case, and he was convicted of battery without admitting guilt. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Albertson was mentioned in Boilermakers news releases as recently as May.