ATF asked to help investigate after device explodes in car in Kansas City, Kansas

The Kansas City, Kansas, police and fire departments have asked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help investigate a car explosion, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said Sunday.

The fire department requested the police department’s bomb unit to assist on the scene of the explosion near North 61st Street and Leavenworth Road, Zeigler said in a message on Twitter shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday.

Our Bomb Unit was requested to assist @KCKFDPIO on the scene of a device that exploded in a car at 61st & Leavenworth. We have asked for ATF’s assistance. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 26, 2019

Someone threw some type of device into a Chevrolet TrailBlazer that exploded and caused a fire at the Royal Garden apartments in the 3100 block of North 61st, a police dispatcher said. Police do not believe it was a random act.

The two departments have asked for help from the ATF, Zeigler added.

Further details were not immediately available Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).