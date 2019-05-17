Crime

3-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting in south Kansas City, police say

A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in south Kansas City and died from his injuries Friday afternoon, police said in a news release.

Police said they were called to a home in the 11300 block of Calico Drive after 12:30 p.m. in regard to the shooting.

While responding to the call, police learned the child had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital by his mother.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

According to police, preliminary investigation showed a man and a woman were at the home with the 3-year-old boy and a 2-month-old child, and at some point, the 3-year-old “got a hold of the unsecured firearm and accidentally shot himself.”

The shooting remained under investigation Friday evening.

