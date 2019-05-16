1 person has life-threatening injuries after shooting near KC park, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police said one person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday night near Dunn Park.

Police were called just after 9 p.m. to investigate the shooting at 67th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

No suspect information was available, and police have not said what led up to the gunfire.

Police officers were seen searching around a car stopped on 67th Street and in the park. Part of the street was blocked off as the investigation continued.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.