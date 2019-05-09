Crime

Kansas man pulled over for speeding pretended to be an FBI agent to avoid ticket

As if a speeding ticket wasn’t bad enough.

A 36-year-old Milan, Kansas, man pretended to be an FBI agent in an attempt to get out of a traffic stop and now faces sentencing on a federal crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas.

Jarrod M. Andra pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Wichita to one count of impersonating an agent.

Andra admitted in his plea that he was stopped for speeding on Nov. 30, 2018, by a Sumner County sheriff’s deputy. Andra claimed that he was a special agent with the FBI and handed over what appeared to be an FBI identification card with his photo.

It didn’t work as hoped. Andra was charged in federal court.

Sentencing is set for July 31. The prosecution and defense are expected to recommend probation and a fine of $1,000.

