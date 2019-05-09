Kansas man pulled over for speeding pretended to be an FBI agent to avoid ticket

Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017.

As if a speeding ticket wasn’t bad enough.

A 36-year-old Milan, Kansas, man pretended to be an FBI agent in an attempt to get out of a traffic stop and now faces sentencing on a federal crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas.

Jarrod M. Andra pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Wichita to one count of impersonating an agent.

Andra admitted in his plea that he was stopped for speeding on Nov. 30, 2018, by a Sumner County sheriff’s deputy. Andra claimed that he was a special agent with the FBI and handed over what appeared to be an FBI identification card with his photo.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

It didn’t work as hoped. Andra was charged in federal court.

Sentencing is set for July 31. The prosecution and defense are expected to recommend probation and a fine of $1,000.