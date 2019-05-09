Police chase car fleeing from shooting, find victim inside as it reaches KC hospital

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police chased a car fleeing from a double shooting early Thursday and found a gunshot victim inside when it reached a Kansas City hospital.

The shooting was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Montgall Avenue. Arriving officers found one of the victims, who said several men came into his home and shot him.

Other officers saw a silver sedan flee from the shooting at high speed. They tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop. Police pursued the vehicle. The pursuit ended at the front entrance of a hospital, where police took four people into custody.

Officers discovered one of the people had also been shot. Both victims were treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).