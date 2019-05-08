Three injured in shooting on Indiana Avenue, Kansas City police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police said three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night on the east side of the city.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Indiana Avenue after 10 p.m. to investigate the gunfire.

When police officers arrived, they found two juveniles and one adult with gunshot wounds.

The juveniles, thought to be older teenagers, had non-life-threatening injuries, police said at the scene.

The adult victim’s injuries were described as serious.

All three were taken to a hospital.

No arrests have been announced.

The investigation was ongoing late Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.