Truck reportedly seen fleeing after crash ends up in Brush Creek near Country Club Plaza

Truck crashes into Brush Creek near Country Club Plaza

A driver rolled his truck into Brush Creek after, Kansas City police say, he fled from a crash Friday evening.

The incident started around 6 p.m. near the Country Club Plaza.

Police said the truck was involved in a minor crash with another vehicle and that the driver allegedly took off.

At one point, the truck was seen turning from J.C. Nichols Parkway and driving the wrong way on Ward Parkway.

The driver lost control of the truck and rolled down the hill into the creek.

Mark Mills, tennis coach for Rockhurst High School, said he was at practice when he heard sound of tires screeching and saw the truck driving “very erratically” on Ward Parkway. When it appeared the truck was going into the creek, Mills said he told another coach to call 911 and rushed over to help.

The truck ended up in the middle of the creek, right-side up. Mills said he then saw the driver get out the vehicle, swim off to the side and try to run away. Mills and other bystanders tried to calm him down and wait while police and firefighters arrived.

The driver had minor injuries. Police at the scene said they were investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

Later in a Twitter thread, the police department said the driver was under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“Miraculously, no one was seriously injured,” Mills said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

1/2 As you are out and about tonight take note of this cautionary tale: This white pickup truck was involved in a minor crash near the plaza; fled that scene, went the wrong way on Ward Parkway from JC Nichols;lost control, overturned down the embankment into the creek pic.twitter.com/ap388M3T93 — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) May 4, 2019