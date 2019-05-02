Shawnee police investigate gunfire near apartment at 63rd Street Shawnee police were investigating Thursday afternoon after an officer checking on a business heard gunfire near an apartment complex in the 13900 block of 63rd Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shawnee police were investigating Thursday afternoon after an officer checking on a business heard gunfire near an apartment complex in the 13900 block of 63rd Street.

It happened just before 3:45 p.m.

Police said they don’t believe someone was trying to shoot at the officer, but said the gunshot may have involved an aggressive dog or dogs.

The police offer was not injured.

Multiple police officers responded to the area and were there for more than an hour as the investigation continued. By 5:10 p.m., police were seen leaving the area.

No arrests were announced.