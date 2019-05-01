Man critically injured when shot during a robbery inside Kansas City home

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday inside a Kansas City home, police said.

Police responded to the shooting shortly after midnight in the 4400 block of Woodland Avenue.

The victim told police that he had been shot during a robbery inside the home. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No suspect information was available, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).