Crime
Man critically injured when shot during a robbery inside Kansas City home
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday inside a Kansas City home, police said.
Police responded to the shooting shortly after midnight in the 4400 block of Woodland Avenue.
The victim told police that he had been shot during a robbery inside the home. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
No suspect information was available, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
