Suspects fleeing from police crash into bystander’s vehicle in Independence

Car fleeing Independence police causes crash with bystander

Suspects fleeing from police caused a traffic crash with an innocent bystander Tuesday afternoon in Independence, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. along westbound East 39th Street at Viking Drive, near Missouri 291, according to a post on the Independence Police Department’s Facebook page. The post did not say if anyone was injured.

Police had responded to the area for an aggravated assault involving firearms on 37th Terrace, the post said.

The suspects fled from officers and then crashed into another vehicle not involved in the incident, at the intersection of 39th and Viking. Police took two suspects into custody.

The eastbound lanes through the intersection were closed while police investigated the incident and crash.

Westbound traffic was being diverted south on Viking. Drivers were urged to avoid the intersection. The area is near the busy Independence Center shopping area.