Schools go on lockdown after shooting in residential neighborhood in Lee’s Summit
Two Lee’s Summit schools on Northeast Colbern Road went on lockdown early Monday after a shooting in a nearby residential neighborhood left one person seriously wounded, police said.
Underwood Elementary and Bernard Campbell Middle schools in 1100 and 1200 blocks of Northeast Colbern Road were locked down as a precaution, police said.
The lockdowns were later lifted, police said on Twitter about 8:45 a.m.
The shooting occurred about 7 a.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 1700 block of Northeast Ridgeview Drive.
Arriving officers found a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Police remained in the area looking for the shooter and gathering information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
