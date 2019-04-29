Crime

Schools go on lockdown after shooting in residential neighborhood in Lee’s Summit

Two Lee’s Summit schools on Northeast Colbern Road went on lockdown early Monday after a shooting in a nearby residential neighborhood left one person seriously wounded, police said.

Underwood Elementary and Bernard Campbell Middle schools in 1100 and 1200 blocks of Northeast Colbern Road were locked down as a precaution, police said.

The lockdowns were later lifted, police said on Twitter about 8:45 a.m.

The shooting occurred about 7 a.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 1700 block of Northeast Ridgeview Drive.

Arriving officers found a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Police remained in the area looking for the shooter and gathering information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

