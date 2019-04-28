2-year-old rape victim tested positive for sexually transmitted disease: KCK police

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

Police were investigating the rape of a toddler after the 2-year-old girl tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease at a hospital, Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter.

The victim and other siblings had been left at home with a friend of the family, Zeigler said in a note he tweeted Saturday morning.

The following morning, the mother discovered injuries to her daughter and took her to a hospital to be checked. Hospital staff confirmed there was evidence that the child was raped. The girl tested positive for an STD, Zeigler said in the tweet.

Zeigler didn’t say when the crime occurred and he did not provide information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).