Former instructor at Kansas women’s prison charged with unlawful sexual relations

A former dental instructor at Kansas’ only women’s prison was charged with seven counts of unlawful sexual relations involving inmates at Topeka Correctional Facility. This is a Google Street View image of the facility taken in 2013. Google Maps

A former dental instructor at Kansas’ only women’s prison was charged Friday with seven counts of unlawful sexual relations.

The charges against Tomas Co are related to inappropriate conduct involving inmates at Topeka Correctional Facility, the Kansas Department of Corrections said.

Co was responsible for a training and employment program that taught inmates how to make dental prosthesis. He had supervised up to 16 inmates assigned to the program.

A unit within the corrections’ department investigated Co, whose employment with the facility ended in December 2018.

“We will cooperate fully with the prosecution of this case,” said Corrections Secretary Roger Werholtz.

KDOC said Co was being returned to Kansas Friday from Oklahoma.