Shawnee police investigate battery against child at elementary school, teacher fired

The Shawnee Police Department investigated a battery against a 5-year-old student at Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School. This Google Street View photo of the school was taken in 2009. Google Maps

The Shawnee Police Department investigated a battery against a 5-year-old girl at Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School, and the Shawnee Mission School District said the teacher involved has been fired.

A report from the police department indicates the attack, which was captured on video, took place Feb. 21.

“When we learned of the incident,” district spokesman David Smith said, “the teacher was immediately put on administrative leave, never again in contact with students and was terminated as soon as the investigation was complete.”

The teacher was identified by the district as Crystal Smith.

David Smith said the student’s mother contacted the school the day of the incident. Officials checked for a record and viewed a surveillance recording. When administrators called Crystal Smith in to discuss the incident, she was placed on leave.

A copy of the video, reportedly obtained from the girl’s mother, was posted by KCTV5. It shows the teacher grabbing the 5-year-old and kicking her in the back.

“There was no question that we were going to do everything we could immediately to terminate that teacher and to look after that child,” David Smith said. “No child should have to experience that. It’s a horrible situation. We feel terrible about it and that person no longer works for us.”

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said his office is reviewing the case.